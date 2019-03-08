Sidmouth's King of Chit completes first royal duty

Kevin Lloyd was crowned King of Chit back in August. Picture: Adrian Rickett Archant

Sidmouth's newly crowned King of Chit has carried out his first official duty.

Kevin Lloyd was crowned by predecessor Gareth Topping at The Swan Inn back in August.

He said it was 'great' to have been chosen, following in the footsteps of many well-known faces in the town.

The keen fisherman said: "It's very nice to have been chosen."

Mr Lloyd's first formal engagement was on Sunday (November 3) at the Swan Inn's black rod fishing competition.

The new king is announced on August Bank Holiday Monday, and includes the coronation and history of The King of Chit in verse.

The history stems from the fishermen of Sidmouth, and the welcome sight of Chit Rock, just off Jacobs Ladder.

A festival was held at The Swan Inn, where the fishermen would race down the seafront and climb the red sandstone stack. On top of the rock the king would be crowned.

The rock was washed away following the great storm of 1924.

The tradition was reinstated 20 years ago, and the king is now chosen by a mythical 'Golden Goose'.