Lets go fly a kite – annual Pentecost event at Peak Hill

Amid all the jubilee celebrations, around 100 people descended on Peak Hill with one mission – let’s all fly a kite.

People of all ages joined together with the Catholic church in Sidmouth for what has become an annual event to mark Pentecost Sunday – the birthday of the Christian church.

As well as flying kites, there was cake, flame biscuits and lollies. Canon Paul Cummins cut the cake and flew his kite too.

Passers-by were invited to stop by to join the festivities.

Canon Paul Cummins flying a kite - Credit: Jill McGauley

Jill McGauley, social committee chairman of the Catholic Church in Sidmouth, said: “There were lots of kites being raised into the sky by youngsters of all ages and Dads valiantly trying to find the wind to get their kites soaring with the backdrop of the sea behind them.

“It made quite a picture. For the little ones, there were bubble wands and hundreds of bubbles went floating up into the sky making a happy sight.

“Luckily, the rain held off for the event and only started when everyone had left - maybe the Holy Spirit moved in mysterious ways and kept everyone dry.”

The event has been held annually for the last decade – other than a two-year gap for the Covid-19 pandemic. Anyone who missed out this year is encouraged to watch out for the event in 2023.