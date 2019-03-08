Jeff becomes 36th president of Lancastrian Association

A former RAF engineer officer has become president of the Sidmouth's Lancastrian Association.

Jeff Turner became the 36th president of the Sidmouth and District Lancastrian Association on May 23, taking over from Brian Nelson.

The presentation took place at the Tumbling Weir Hotel in Ottery St Mary.

Jeff was born in Ashton Under Lyne, Lancashire, and had a successful career spanning nearly three decades in the Royal Air Force.

He retired from the RAF as a group captain in 1999 but continued working in the aerospace business, working with companies such as Airbus, Rolls Royce and the Ministry of Defence.

He has been a member of the Lancastrians Association for 13 years.

He moved to Sidmouth with his wife Carole and has served as a Sidmouth town councillor for 13 years.

Jeff was a keen sailor and until recently and has more than 10,000 logged miles including an Atlantic crossing. The association is open to new members and anyone wishing to join with a connection to Lancashire should contact the secretary Valerie Sugden on 01395 273566.