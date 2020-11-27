Sidmouth gears up for late night Christmas shopping

Sidmouth late night shopping 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shopkeepers are gearing up for a post-coronavirus late Christmas shopping night next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Non-essential retailers were forced to close when the second lockdown came into effect on November 5.

And with many due to reopen on December 2, Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce has issued a plea for town residents to support local businesses.

In previous years there has been a special late night shopping event with entertainment, festive food and a visit from Father Christmas.

And while this year there will be no fanfare, the chamber has stressed it is more important than ever for people to shop local.

It’s an appeal backed by East Devon MP Simon Jupp.

He said: “I enjoyed late night shopping in Sidmouth last year and hope it will be a success again this year. If we want our high street to survive and thrive, we must support our local shops to protect jobs and our economy.

“Small shops on the high street are great places to buy gifts for friends and family, and often have the best deals and bargains out there. I hope to see many people shopping in Sidmouth safely.

“I strongly believe Devon should be in the lowest tier of restrictions to reflect the hard work and significant sacrifices we’ve made to successfully suppress the virus.”

A spokesperson for Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce said: “We are trying to encourage people to shop local this Christmas, especially after such a difficult year for many of the town’s businesses.

“Following the governments’ announcement earlier this week, we are delighted that all of the non essential businesses in town will be reopening from Wednesday 2nd December.

“Many of the shops will also be opening late night shopping on Friday, December 4 until 8pm.”

The Chamber made a decision not to hold this year’s usual late night shopping event back in September due to Covid-19.

However, the spokesperson said: “After speaking with our members, we realised that many still wanted to open late despite there being no entertainment provided this year.”

The chamber will be still organising a best dressed Christmas window competition with judging due to take place on Wednesday, December 9.

The winners will be presented with their prizes and certificates on Friday December 11 by Mr Jupp.