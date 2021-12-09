Song, dance and a festive atmosphere for Sidmouth's late-night shopping event
- Credit: Kyle Baker Photography
Music, dancing and a visit from Santa livened up Sidmouth town centre for the late-night Christmas shopping event on Friday, December 3.
Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce pulled out all the stops to create a festive atmosphere as the shops stayed open until 8pm.
The entertainment included Sidmouth CE Primary School choir, the La La Choir, the Sidmouth Steppers, the East Devon Dance Academy, Sidmouth & Honiton Community Choir and the Sidmouth Scouts. Kyle Baker Photography provided a photo booth.
Santa and his sleigh made an appearance, thanks to the Sidmouth Lions.
Two of the choirs pulled out because of the poor weather forecast, and an accident on the A3052 prevented the steam traction engines from attending. - but on the whole, the Chamber of Commerce said the evening had been a success.