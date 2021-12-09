Music, dancing and a visit from Santa livened up Sidmouth town centre for the late-night Christmas shopping event on Friday, December 3.

Singers outside Sidmouth Market Hall at the late-night shopping event - Credit: Sally Mynard

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce pulled out all the stops to create a festive atmosphere as the shops stayed open until 8pm.

The Sidmouth Steppers dancing at Sidmouth's late-night shopping event - Credit: Kyle Baker Photography

The entertainment included Sidmouth CE Primary School choir, the La La Choir, the Sidmouth Steppers, the East Devon Dance Academy, Sidmouth & Honiton Community Choir and the Sidmouth Scouts. Kyle Baker Photography provided a photo booth.

Santa's sleigh at Sidmouth late-night shopping event - Credit: Sally Mynard

Santa and his sleigh made an appearance, thanks to the Sidmouth Lions.

The photo booth at Sidmouth's late-night shopping event - Credit: Kyle Baker Photography

Two of the choirs pulled out because of the poor weather forecast, and an accident on the A3052 prevented the steam traction engines from attending. - but on the whole, the Chamber of Commerce said the evening had been a success.







