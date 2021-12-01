Sidmouth late night shopping is back after the pandemic

Sidmouth's Late Night Shopping Event, which will be returning this Friday (December 3)

After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce is delighted that this year’s event is going ahead to support the local businesses within the town and give local residents something to look forward to.

This year La La Choir will be performing in the Market Square. A spokesperson from the La La Choirs said "We are delighted to be supporting this event. This Christmas will be even more special for all our singers having missed our favourite time of year in 2020."

There will be plenty more entertainment creating a wonderful festive atmosphere around the town, to shake away the cold, East Devon Dance Academy will be performing in New Street.

Kyle Baker will be providing a photo booth in Old Fore Street while Paul Roberts will perform in Church Street.

Santa's sleigh will ride into town with the help of the Lions Club of Sidmouth along Old Fore Street. Sidmouth Scouts will be doing their usual tombola.

Sidmouth Primary School's key stage one pupils will wow crowds in Market Square, while their key stage two counterparts perform in the parish church where you find the St Nicholas Festivities will be underway as well.

Choirs from St Johns School and Sidmouth & Honiton Community Churches will be singing around the Town

Starting at 5 pm on Friday, the schedule for events can be found below.

Sidbury Choir - High St (Hairloft) 5 pm & Potburys 5.30

Sidmouth Primary School KS1 - Market Square 5.30

Chryssa Brown - Fore Street (Boots Opticians)

5.30 La La Choir - Market Square 6.00

Sidmouth Community Church Choir - Potburys 6.30

Paul Roberts Violinist - Church Street St John's School Choir - High Street (Hairloft) 6.30

Sidmouth Lions - Old Fore Street 6.45

East Devon Dance Academy - New St 7.00 S

Sidmouth Steppers - Market Square - 7.30

Sidmouth Scouts Tombola - Old Fore St

Kyle Baker Photo Booth - Old Fore St

Sidmouth Parish Church - Fair Trade Stalls Gliddons Steam Engine - Church Street

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping 2021 Festive Entertainment (Facebook Post) - Credit: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce



