Late-night shopping event hailed as a 'huge success' by Sidmouth chamber
PUBLISHED: 14:05 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 12 December 2019
Picture: Travelworld Sidmouth
Shoppers braved the untimely weather in their numbers to support a late-night shopping event held in Sidmouth.
Organisers said the evening was a 'huge success', despite rain blowing in at the end of the evening.
The event was organised by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce.
A spokesman said: "It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves and supporting the local businesses in the town and our thanks goes to all the traders who stayed open late, especially for the evening."
Throughout the event, shoppers of all ages were entertained by East Devon Dance Academy, DJ Paul Ryder, Kyle Baker Festive Photo Booth, JM Dance Fit, Professor Bumble, Paul and Tia, Steve Smith and Co, Sidmouth College, Sidmouth Primary School, Sidmouth Steppers, Sidmouth Community Choir, Sidbury Choir, Sidmouth Scouts and Sidmouth Lions' Santa Sleigh.
