Advanced search

Late-night shopping event hailed as a 'huge success' by Sidmouth chamber

PUBLISHED: 14:05 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 12 December 2019

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping 2019. Picture: Travelworld Sidmouth

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping 2019. Picture: Travelworld Sidmouth

Picture: Travelworld Sidmouth

Shoppers braved the untimely weather in their numbers to support a late-night shopping event held in Sidmouth.

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of CommerceSidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

Organisers said the evening was a 'huge success', despite rain blowing in at the end of the evening.

The event was organised by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce.

A spokesman said: "It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves and supporting the local businesses in the town and our thanks goes to all the traders who stayed open late, especially for the evening."

Throughout the event, shoppers of all ages were entertained by East Devon Dance Academy, DJ Paul Ryder, Kyle Baker Festive Photo Booth, JM Dance Fit, Professor Bumble, Paul and Tia, Steve Smith and Co, Sidmouth College, Sidmouth Primary School, Sidmouth Steppers, Sidmouth Community Choir, Sidbury Choir, Sidmouth Scouts and Sidmouth Lions' Santa Sleigh.

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of CommerceSidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of CommerceSidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of CommerceSidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of CommerceSidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of CommerceSidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of CommerceSidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sarah HallSidmouth Late Night Shopping. Picture: Sarah Hall

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

‘Unsustainable’ Sidford physiotherapy centre could downsize if plans get approval

Sidford's physio centre could be downsized. Picture: Google

Skatepark upgrade set for 2020 as town council told planning permission not needed

Designs for the new skatepark in Sidmouth. Picture: Maverick Industries

Remain candidates refused to stand down and back Claire Wright

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

‘Unsustainable’ Sidford physiotherapy centre could downsize if plans get approval

Sidford's physio centre could be downsized. Picture: Google

Skatepark upgrade set for 2020 as town council told planning permission not needed

Designs for the new skatepark in Sidmouth. Picture: Maverick Industries

Remain candidates refused to stand down and back Claire Wright

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Late-night shopping event hailed as a ‘huge success’ by Sidmouth chamber

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping 2019. Picture: Travelworld Sidmouth

Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings U12s - picture special

Action from the Sidmouth Raiders U12s meeting with Feniton in an Exeter & District Youth League match. Picture: SIMON HORN

Alex Munro leads the Mighty Greens home at the 2019 Otterton Reindeer Run

Sidmouth Running Club members at the 2019 Otterton Reindeer Run. Picture SRC

Baker penalty flick save sets up SOHC men’s 1st XI defeat of table-toppers

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC men’s 2nd XI unbeaten in five games after draw at Tiverton

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists