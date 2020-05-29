Sidmouth Library continues to offer digital services

Sidmouth Library workers have been working hard to offer as many digital services as possible. Picture: Sidmouth Library Archant

EBooks, eAudio, eMagazines and ancestry online are just some of things still being offered by Sidmouth Library during lockdown.

The library doors may be closed but staff want residents to know they are still there, working hard from home to deliver as many digital services as possible.

Do you have little ones? Why not join Carol for the live storytime at 2pm on Mondays or Bounce and Rhyme sessions every Wednesday at 10.30am?

There is also a serial story suitable for six to nine-year-olds at 4pm on Fridays. All sessions are available on the library’s Facebook page.

For older children, both Elaine and Sarah are making book recommendations and there is even a regular Lego Challenge and craft suggestions.

If your child was doing book track with the library or might be interested in starting, they can now do so digitally or by phone. Email sidmouth.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk to sign up.

The popular ‘nature table’ is also now available for readers to interact with on the Facebook page or they can send their pictures and information in, and library staff will add it for you.

Keen crafters have also been asked to make some bunting to decorate the library for when it does reopen.

Those wanting to contribute have been asked to make triangular flag bunting with dimensions of five inches across the top and six inches from the top to bottom.

Crafters can use any fabric, single or double layered, in any colour and sew, glue or staple depending on their skill level.

Once the lockdown is lifted and the library reopens, residents will be able to deliver the bunting to the library to be put on display.

If you are housebound, library workers can arrange to collect the flags.

Sidmouth Library’s Carol Pentecost said: “Please do keep in touch with us, as we miss you all and look forward to when we can open the doors again, but, until then, stay safe and look after one another.”

Visit www.devonlibraries.org.uk for more information.