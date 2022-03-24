Nature lovers encouraged to pick up an explorer bag from the library

Sidmouth Library is on the hunt for budding nature explorers to join them next month.



On Saturday, April 2, the library will launch its Nature Explorers Backpack Project with the aim of encouraging people to explore the natural world around them.



The idea for the Nature Explorers Backpack came from the great interest shown in the Library Nature Table, both in the library and online as a Facebook group. Local nature finds are brought in and placed on a table for people to look at and discuss. The library is keen to encourage more people to explore nature around and about in various habitats and on their doorstep and to share their finds.



Library supervisor Carol Pentecost, said: “We are very excited to finally get this project off the ground and would like to thank our supporters the Keith Owen Fund, Devon County Councillor Stuart Hughes, and The Friends of Sidmouth Library for funding this project. I would personally like to add my thanks to Melinda for all her hard work to make this happen.”



The backpack contains a large magnifying glass, magnifying pot, a bucket, a torch and a ruler, plus spotter and identification sheets according to the habitats people wish to visit. A garden would be a good place to start!



Borrowing a backpack from the library is free (although a £5 deposit is required to cover lost or damaged items) and you can keep the backpack for 2 weeks. Longer loans can be arranged.



Carol said: “We plan to liaise with local schools, offering them the backpacks for a whole class to use together, which we hope will foster an interest at an early age.”



Further information on the Keith Owen Fund can be found through the Sid Vale Association https://sidvaleassociation.org.uk