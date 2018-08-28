Sidmouth Library put out warm clothing to help those in need
PUBLISHED: 07:30 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 31 January 2019
Archant
Sidmouth Library is helping people to stay warm this winter by offering a rail of clothing to those in need.
It is one of many Devon Libraries that have teamed up with Julian House Devon to provide clothing on a rail for people to help themselves.
The rail, which is by the entrance, has a range of coats, hats, scarves and gloves, and the library is looking for any donations – especially men’s clothing.
Carol Pentecost, library supervisor, said: “It is really important. We want it to be visible but if they feel embarrassed or intimidated they can just come and help themselves and leave. We cannot all afford a warm coat but we all need them.
“It’s not just people who live on the streets that need it, you might have a home but you do not have a coat. It’s for anybody that in need.”
She added if anyone wanted to donate items to call or drop by the library to check if there was space before bringing them down.
