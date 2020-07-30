Sidmouth Library reopens its doors

Sidmouth library is thrilled to welcome back visitors. Picture: Sidmouth Library Archant

Sidmouth Library is open for business, happy to be welcoming back the town’s keen readers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Restricted numbers are allowed in the building and a one-way system with a two-metre distancing system is in place.

There are five public access PCs available but these will need to be booked in advance and will be limited to one hour’s use per day per customer.

All PCs and desks will be cleaned between customers and hand sanitiser will be available as you enter the building and at each PC.

Printing and self-service photocopying will also be available, but no change will be given. The opening hours will also be limited.

A library spokesman said: “We would also like to thank the very talented customers who made the lovely bunting we have up to celebrate our return.”

You can book online by emailing Sidmouth.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk or by calling 01395 512192.