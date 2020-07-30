Advanced search

Sidmouth Library reopens its doors

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 July 2020

Sidmouth library is thrilled to welcome back visitors. Picture: Sidmouth Library

Sidmouth library is thrilled to welcome back visitors. Picture: Sidmouth Library

Archant

Sidmouth Library is open for business, happy to be welcoming back the town’s keen readers.

Restricted numbers are allowed in the building and a one-way system with a two-metre distancing system is in place.

There are five public access PCs available but these will need to be booked in advance and will be limited to one hour’s use per day per customer.

All PCs and desks will be cleaned between customers and hand sanitiser will be available as you enter the building and at each PC.

Printing and self-service photocopying will also be available, but no change will be given. The opening hours will also be limited.

A library spokesman said: “We would also like to thank the very talented customers who made the lovely bunting we have up to celebrate our return.”

You can book online by emailing Sidmouth.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk or by calling 01395 512192.

