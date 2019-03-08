'The rest was history' Carol celebrates 20 years in the library

Carol Pentecost (centre) celebrates 20 years of service at Devon Libraries Unlimited. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

A friendly face at Sidmouth Library is celebrating 20 years of service.

Library supervisor Carol Pentecost left teaching to join Devon Libraries Services on July 26 1999 after taking on a part time job at Honiton Library.

On Friday (July 26) she invited library users to join her for a hot drink and slice of cake to mark the anniversary.

She was presented with flowers and a bottle of fizz from her colleagues.

The library supervisor worked as a primary school teacher for eight years but always loved books and knew it was the right move after her first day in the library.

She said: "I used to work in the school library and loved it, I loved books and reading and I also loved working with children and went into teaching.

"My friend said 'I think you would love it' I applied and the rest as you say is history. After my first day I came in and said 'I think I have found what I want to do for the rest of my life.'"