Library to host space challenge as part of summer reading challenge

Sidmouth Library Archant

Young book lovers are being encouraged to sign up for this year's summer reading challenge.

Children of all ages can sign up at their local library to read six books of their choice over the school holidays.

Sidmouth Library has revealed the challenge's theme is 'space chase' inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Throughout the summer there will be challenges including a super space family, The Rockets, for a thrilling mission to track down books nabbed by mischievous aliens.

To launch the challenge, the library will be joined by furry friends from Peak Hill Llamas between 9am and noon on July 13.

Future events also include an author talk from Archie the Space Dog writer Jo Earlam on July 25 and the return of Boo to a Goose Theatre on August 13.

For details and tickets visit the Devon Libraries website or just pop into the library.

Sidmouth Library, on Blackmore Drive, can be contacted on 01395 512192.