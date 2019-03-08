Advanced search

Concerns for boys washed out to sea

PUBLISHED: 16:35 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 07 August 2019

The Sidmouth Lifeboat station, sailing club and Drill Hall at Port Royal

The Sidmouth Lifeboat station, sailing club and Drill Hall at Port Royal

Archant

Concerns two boys had been swept out to sea prompted lifeboat volunteers to jump into action.

Sidmouth Lifeboat launched one of its vessels at 2.25pm on Wednesday (August 7) following reports of an incident at the mouth of the River Otter at Budleigh Salterton.

As the crew were en-route to the scene it was reported the boys were safely back on shore.

The team of Guy Bennett, Guy Russell, Maddie Todd and Phil Marish continued to the scene to continue all was well before returning to the station.

Most Read

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Craft stalls, food and drink, and the music fair at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Week. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Capturing imaginations’ - large deckchair hopes to pull in crowds to Sidmouth

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council, enjoys sitting in the chair. Picture: Ian Barlow

Where can I camp and park during Sidmouth Folk Festival?

Plenty of space for camping.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

