Concerns for boys washed out to sea
PUBLISHED: 16:35 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 07 August 2019
Archant
Concerns two boys had been swept out to sea prompted lifeboat volunteers to jump into action.
Sidmouth Lifeboat launched one of its vessels at 2.25pm on Wednesday (August 7) following reports of an incident at the mouth of the River Otter at Budleigh Salterton.
As the crew were en-route to the scene it was reported the boys were safely back on shore.
The team of Guy Bennett, Guy Russell, Maddie Todd and Phil Marish continued to the scene to continue all was well before returning to the station.
