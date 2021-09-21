News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Lifeboat responds to two call-outs in one night

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 6:12 PM September 21, 2021   
Sidmouth Lifeboat towing a boat at sunset across the water to Axmouth

Sidmouth Lifeboat gives the stricken boat a tow back to Axmouth Harbour - Credit: Greg Davies

At around 18:16 on September 20, a member of the public contacted Sidmouth Lifeboat boathouse to report that his son had phoned him from his kayak and was struggling to paddle back in against the tide.

The lifeboat launched and located the kayaker, a little tired but otherwise in good spirits, around 1.5 miles off the coast of Sidmouth.

Both the kayaker and kayak were taken aboard and returned to Sidmouth.

Sidmouth Lifeboat then immediately responded to a Pan Pan for a broken-down vessel off Sherborne Rocks. On arrival it was established that the vessel was having engine trouble and required a tow back to Axmouth Harbour.

The vessel was well-maintained, had recently been serviced and all persons on board had lifejackets. The owner had a good knowledge of the sea conditions, a VHF radio and appropriate training. 

A spokesperson for Sidmouth Lifeboat said: “They had done everything right, which just goes to show that sometimes things happen that are out of your control and highlights the importance of being properly equipped for the sea.”

Sidmouth Lifeboat crew towed the vessel back to Axmouth and the Lifeboat returned to station.
Helm: Si Priestley, Crew: Ed Birch, Katrina McIlveen, Tony Martin, Tractor Driver: Pete Rosenfeld, Shore Crew: Cameron Baker, Jim Brewster, Brian Taylor, Kyle Baker, DLA: Andy Mitchell.

Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mike and Jacqui Down

Inside story on pub kitchens provides food for thought

Sue Cade

Logo Icon
Connaught@Christmas promises to be the perfect way to launch Christmas celebrations

Illuminations by the sea start Christmas in Sidmouth  

Sue Cade

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court

Sidmouth drug dealer spared immediate jail sentence

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Player of the Day Rob Griffin

Rugby

The strangest possible score in rugby

Terry O'Brien

Logo Icon