Sidmouth Lifeboat crew pass watercraft rescue training

Lifeboat qualification. Picture: Guy Russell Picture: Guy Russell

Sidmouth coastlines will be kept even safer after members of Sidmouth Lifeboat successful passed their watercraft rescue training.

The team of six travelled to Cornwall for the third day of rescue ski training on November 25 to complete the K38 course.

On the day, the crew were tested on their ability to navigate the surf zone along the rugged Cornish coastline using the tides, river mouth and surf.

The qualification will now allow them to helm Sidmouth Lifeboat’s rescue ski during shouts.

Guy Russell, senior coxswain of Sidmouth Lifeboat said: “It is an in depth training regime to solidify the skill of a helm on a ski to enable them to perform and provide rescue in all conditions.

“Your local lifeboat crew are highly trained by professionals and the course and training is the same training that the Hawaiian lifeguards and big wave surfers use around the world.

“The techniques taught have been developed over years in some of the worlds heaviest sea conditions.”