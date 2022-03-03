‘ A volunteer role with the best view in Sidmouth’

New helpers are needed at Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat’s shop at the end of the Esplanade, overlooking the beach.

The lifeboat support team are all volunteers from the local community, and are looking to boost their numbers for the busy spring and summer season.

The charity describes the location as having ‘the best view in Sidmouth’, and the team being a friendly group to work with.

Support team volunteers take care of the boathouse shop seven days a week, all year round. They welcome visitors and help shoppers choose from the wide variety of greetings cards, sun hats, seaside gifts and other items on sale.

They need to be enthusiastic and committed, good communicators with a personable manner, enjoy working as part of a team, be confident handling money and comfortable volunteering in a service environment.

The role involves delivering the smooth day-to-day running of the shop and operating the till, including cashing up at the end of the day and using the card payment machine. Most importantly, they are champions of the work done by Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat, and happy to help visitors learn more about the organisation.

Volunteers need to be willing to work on their own in the shop, for either a morning or an afternoon shift, with hours set at 10am to 1pm or 1.30pm to 5pm in the summer, and 10am to 1pm or 1pm to 4pm in the winter.

Support Team Leader Chris Young said the role is vital to the success of Sidmouth Lifeboat, particularly as the shop is an important source of income for the organisation.

“The support team is a motivated and enthusiastic group of people who create a warm and friendly environment, welcoming our visitors into the shop and boathouse. By joining our team, you will have fun meeting people and gain the satisfaction of giving back,” she said.

The vacancies currently available are for Monday afternoon, Friday morning and Friday afternoon, and this would be a regular shift for the successful candidate(s). Training to fulfil the volunteer role will be provided.

Anyone interested is asked to email support@sidmouthlifeboat.org.uk or call Chris Young on 07854 028 262.