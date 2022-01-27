News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Generous' donations kept Sidmouth Lifeboat afloat in 2021

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:46 AM January 27, 2022
Updated: 10:49 AM January 27, 2022
Sidmouth Lifeboat mascot Sid, back in place after lockdown. Picture: Brian Taylor

The Sidmouth Lifeboat mascot Sid, in place on the Esplanade - Credit: Archant

The Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat charity has thanked the town’s residents and visitors for generous donations during 2021. 

Just over £13,000 was donated to the collecting buckets of the two mannequins, Sid and Alma, on the seafront outside the lifeboat station. 

The lifeboat crew were on call 24/7 throughout 2021 and attended 25 call-outs.  

The year also saw the start of a lifeguard service on Sidmouth beach, in conjunction with East Devon District Council. During seven weeks of the summer season 10 lifeguards, all local young people, patrolled the beach and provided safety cover for locals and tourists. The lifeguards will be returning this summer. 

The silver commemorative bowl being sold by Banwells in aid of Sidmouth Lifeboat

The silver commemorative bowl being sold by Banwells in aid of Sidmouth Lifeboat - Credit: Banwells

Meanwhile, Banwells antique jewellers are raising funds for Sidmouth Lifeboat through the sale of a limited edition silver bowl, made to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the RNLI in 1974. The company is inviting blind bids for the bowl through its website. The highest bidder will be contacted on Saturday, February 5 and the proceeds of the sale will be given to Sidmouth Lifeboat. 

