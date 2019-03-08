Gallery

Boat benefactors honoured in naming ceremony

Derek Truesdale performs the ceremonial blessing with champagne at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8324. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The legacy of a navy serviceman wanting to help organisations involved in saving lives will live on through Sidmouth's new lifeboat.

Derek and Gina Truesdale with their grandchildren at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8335. Picture: Terry Ife Derek and Gina Truesdale with their grandchildren at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8335. Picture: Terry Ife

The station christened the new boat Peter and Barbara Truesdale at a naming ceremony on Saturday (August 17), to thank the generous benefactors for help purchasing the boat.

Members of the family attended the event, with Derek Truesdale performing a ceremonial blessing on the boat's bow following a blessing by Minister Brian Hadfield.

The boat arrived at the end of June to replace the station's long serving Pride of Sidmouth, which made voyage for its new home at Solent Rescue after 15 years of service.

Pride of Sidmouth was launched on 274 callouts, rescuing and helping 226 people.

The 'Peter and Barbara Truesdale' vessel will join the station's fleet which includes a second boat and jet ski to cover the area from Axmouth to Budleigh Salterton.

The late Mr Truesdale joined the Royal Navy in 1956 and held the rank of surgeon captain.

His sister Barbara said: "Peter would be thrilled to think that his legacy would do so much good both in Sidmouth and on the Solent, helping those in difficulty."

Members of the lifeboat crew thanked Waitrose Sidmouth and Barbara Truesdale for donating beverages of the celebration.

Sidmouth Lifeboat has a 30-strong team of tractor drivers, boat and shore crew, supported by 22 support team members and six trustees.

Phil Shepperd, operations manager at Sidmouth Lifeboat, said: "Although no longer on station here, Pride of Sidmouth continues to service the south coast of the UK, as we were able to donate it to our neighbouring Independent Lifeboat organisation, Solent Rescue.

"Our new vessel provides our volunteer crew with the latest technology and equipment required for the vital work they do at sea, and we expect it to be on service with us here in Sidmouth for the next 15 to 20 years."

Derek Truesdale performs the ceremonial blessing with champagne at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8322. Picture: Terry Ife Derek Truesdale performs the ceremonial blessing with champagne at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8322. Picture: Terry Ife

Minister Brian Hadfield blesses the boat at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8317. Picture: Terry Ife Minister Brian Hadfield blesses the boat at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8317. Picture: Terry Ife

Minister Brian Hadfield blesses the boat at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8316. Picture: Terry Ife Minister Brian Hadfield blesses the boat at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8316. Picture: Terry Ife

Charles Scott-Fox at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8308. Picture: Terry Ife Charles Scott-Fox at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8308. Picture: Terry Ife

Minister Brian Hadfield at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8310. Picture: Terry Ife Minister Brian Hadfield at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8310. Picture: Terry Ife

Gina Truesdale at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8300. Picture: Terry Ife Gina Truesdale at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8300. Picture: Terry Ife

Derek Truesdale at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8295. Picture: Terry Ife Derek Truesdale at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8295. Picture: Terry Ife

Tom Griffiths at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8291. Picture: Terry Ife Tom Griffiths at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8291. Picture: Terry Ife