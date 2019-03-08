Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Gallery

Boat benefactors honoured in naming ceremony

PUBLISHED: 10:11 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 19 August 2019

Derek Truesdale performs the ceremonial blessing with champagne at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8324. Picture: Terry Ife

Derek Truesdale performs the ceremonial blessing with champagne at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8324. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The legacy of a navy serviceman wanting to help organisations involved in saving lives will live on through Sidmouth's new lifeboat.

Derek and Gina Truesdale with their grandchildren at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8335. Picture: Terry IfeDerek and Gina Truesdale with their grandchildren at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8335. Picture: Terry Ife

The station christened the new boat Peter and Barbara Truesdale at a naming ceremony on Saturday (August 17), to thank the generous benefactors for help purchasing the boat.

Members of the family attended the event, with Derek Truesdale performing a ceremonial blessing on the boat's bow following a blessing by Minister Brian Hadfield.

The boat arrived at the end of June to replace the station's long serving Pride of Sidmouth, which made voyage for its new home at Solent Rescue after 15 years of service.

Pride of Sidmouth was launched on 274 callouts, rescuing and helping 226 people.

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8365. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8365. Picture: Terry Ife

The 'Peter and Barbara Truesdale' vessel will join the station's fleet which includes a second boat and jet ski to cover the area from Axmouth to Budleigh Salterton.

The late Mr Truesdale joined the Royal Navy in 1956 and held the rank of surgeon captain.

His sister Barbara said: "Peter would be thrilled to think that his legacy would do so much good both in Sidmouth and on the Solent, helping those in difficulty."

Members of the lifeboat crew thanked Waitrose Sidmouth and Barbara Truesdale for donating beverages of the celebration.

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8363. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8363. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat has a 30-strong team of tractor drivers, boat and shore crew, supported by 22 support team members and six trustees.

Phil Shepperd, operations manager at Sidmouth Lifeboat, said: "Although no longer on station here, Pride of Sidmouth continues to service the south coast of the UK, as we were able to donate it to our neighbouring Independent Lifeboat organisation, Solent Rescue.

"Our new vessel provides our volunteer crew with the latest technology and equipment required for the vital work they do at sea, and we expect it to be on service with us here in Sidmouth for the next 15 to 20 years."

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8361. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8361. Picture: Terry Ife

Read more:

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8357. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8357. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8360. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8360. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8354. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8354. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8351. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8351. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8352. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8352. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8343. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8343. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8341. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8341. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8339. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8339. Picture: Terry Ife

Derek Truesdale performs the ceremonial blessing with champagne at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8322. Picture: Terry IfeDerek Truesdale performs the ceremonial blessing with champagne at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8322. Picture: Terry Ife

Minister Brian Hadfield blesses the boat at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8317. Picture: Terry IfeMinister Brian Hadfield blesses the boat at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8317. Picture: Terry Ife

Minister Brian Hadfield blesses the boat at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8316. Picture: Terry IfeMinister Brian Hadfield blesses the boat at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8316. Picture: Terry Ife

Charles Scott-Fox at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8308. Picture: Terry IfeCharles Scott-Fox at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8308. Picture: Terry Ife

Minister Brian Hadfield at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8310. Picture: Terry IfeMinister Brian Hadfield at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8310. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8304. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8304. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8305. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8305. Picture: Terry Ife

Gina Truesdale at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8300. Picture: Terry IfeGina Truesdale at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8300. Picture: Terry Ife

Derek Truesdale at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8295. Picture: Terry IfeDerek Truesdale at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8295. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8294. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8294. Picture: Terry Ife

Tom Griffiths at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8291. Picture: Terry IfeTom Griffiths at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8291. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Chanters Carnival Classics vehicle show near Ottery St Mary

The vehicle show at Chanters. Picture: Provided by organisers

Ottery restaurant serves up gold at Taste of the West

Robin Rea, owner of the Rusty Pig, celebrates winning gold in the restaurant category at Taste of the West. Picture: Matt Austin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Chanters Carnival Classics vehicle show near Ottery St Mary

The vehicle show at Chanters. Picture: Provided by organisers

Ottery restaurant serves up gold at Taste of the West

Robin Rea, owner of the Rusty Pig, celebrates winning gold in the restaurant category at Taste of the West. Picture: Matt Austin

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Boat benefactors honoured in naming ceremony

Derek Truesdale performs the ceremonial blessing with champagne at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8324. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth hosting Devon versus Oxfordshire at the Fortfield today (Monday) - Day One round-up

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Beautiful Days: Levellers, Ziggy Marley and Sleaford Mods cap off another success

Peter Hook rock pose #2.

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Cooke serves up big century as Sidmouth 2nds power to home win over Barnstaple & Pilton

Dan Flower walks to the pavilion after batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8419. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists