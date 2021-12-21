A picture snapped on the spur of the moment by a Sidmouth photographer is among the winning entries of this year’s Portrait of Britain competition.

Sarah Hall’s photo of Sidmouth Lifeboat volunteer Ian Fletcher is among 100 images chosen by the British Journal of Photography judges, who were looking for images that ‘capture the changing face of our nation in their own unique way’.

The winning photos will be shown on digital screens in high streets, railway stations and airports across the UK in January 2021. A Portrait of Britain book containing 200 shortlisted photos has also been published by Hoxton Mini Press.

Sarah told the Herald she was out for a walk on the beach with her husband when she took her winning shot.

“She said: “It was a lovely summer’s evening and I was out with my husband just enjoying it, but I always bring my camera everywhere with me.

“I saw Ian walking back from the lifeboat towards the beach and the colours were just so beautiful and vibrant, and I shouted to Ian ‘can I take a picture of you?’ and he was happy for me to do that, so I just snapped it.

“Then I thought I’d enter it into the competition, really not thinking I’d have a chance.”

Sarah found out she was one of the 100 winners about a month ago, but was not allowed to tell anyone until the official announcement by the British Journal of Photography (BJP) on Tuesday this week..

She said: “I’m just really thrilled, proud, delighted, and really excited for Ian as well and for Sidmouth Lifeboat to get the recognition.

“It’s a really nice honour to have, and to be among some really fantastic photographers as well.”

By coincidence, Sarah’s photo is displayed on the BJP’s online gallery of winners next to a picture by Robert Darch, a north Devon based photographer whose work ‘The Tree on the Hill’ was displayed on the Sidmouth School of Art Wall Space earlier this year.

The full gallery of winners can be found on the British Journal of Photography’s website. For more information about Sarah Hall's work, visit her website



