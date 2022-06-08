Sidmouth ‘LinkedIn Local’ event hailed a success

An early-morning ‘LinkedIn Local’ networking event in Sidmouth has been hailed as a success.

The meeting on Tuesday (June 7) at the Balfour Arms was organised to help people make new connections and get more out of the professional networking site LinkedIn.

It was organised by man Ashley Leeds, who has worked in sales and coaching for more than 30 years, and runs virtual workshops on LinkedIn for business people.

He believes many people have become disconnected from like-minded professionals during the pandemic.

Around 30 people were in attendance, hot drinks and bacon baps were provided for £3 - and a hospitable atmosphere was created by landlady Deborah Bennett and her staff.

He said: “I am overwhelmed by how big the turnout was and the way that people were clearly enjoying chatting and connecting. It's good to know we don't have to travel to Exeter or Plymouth to meet local business people.”

People attending the event will learned how to make the most of LinkedIn, with tips from social media marketing and content expert Odessa Sherreard.

Ashley Leeds with Odessa Sherreard - Credit: Ashley Leeds





Prior to the event, Ashley was keen to emphasise that his event would not be a ‘pitch party’ where participants will find themselves being bombarded with people trying to sell their business services.

The response from those who attended has been positive. Harv Sethi, of Funevents.com, who attended the event, said: 'It was a wonderful opportunity to get to know the local business community, especially after a time when many people have been working from home.”