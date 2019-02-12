Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Lions cheque to help bereavement charity train new staff

PUBLISHED: 17:30 17 February 2019

Sidmouth Lions vice-president Richard Horsfall presents the cheque to Balloons trustee Drummond Johnstone. Picture: Chris Rignall

Sidmouth Lions vice-president Richard Horsfall presents the cheque to Balloons trustee Drummond Johnstone. Picture: Chris Rignall

Archant

A children’s bereavement charity will be able to train new staff following a donation from Sidmouth Lions.

The Lions has given £600 to Balloons to continue its work providing support for young people aged five to 25 following the death of someone significant in their lives.

Balloons works within the Exeter, Mid and East area, offering one-to-one sessions and free activity days to meet others in similar situations.

Sara Bennett, Balloons’ CEO, said: “It will be used to train two new grief support workers. This will enable the charity to match children and young people to their support worker very quickly, so that they are not left alone to cope with their grief.”

Sidmouth Lions’ next charity event will take place this evening (Friday) with a charity concert at the Manor Pavilion. The evening features Sidmouth Town Band and musicians Andrew Daldorph and Chris Gradwell. Tickets cost £12.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Pool of drainage water on Sidmouth beach splits opinion

The drain outlet at the western end of Sidmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

Picture: Mark Atherton

Developer says affordable housing not viable for Ottery hotel site

Salston Manor in Ottery. Ref shs 07 19TI 0238. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car on side in a field after crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Chiefs suffer big blow to title hopes with defeat at Bideford

Honiton rugby action

Sidmouth Lions cheque to help bereavement charity train new staff

Sidmouth Lions vice-president Richard Horsfall presents the cheque to Balloons trustee Drummond Johnstone. Picture: Chris Rignall

Coffee Concert at Sidholme Hotel Music Room

Andrew Daldorph, Henrietta Vercoe and Chris Gradwell. Picture: Henrietta Vercoe

Keith Owen Fund boost young hockey players with £1,000 donation

Nick Keast, Amy Davies and Club Secretary Karen Dutton with the cheque for £1,000. Picture: Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club

Peep into the past - press pictures from February 1979

Sidmouth Sailing Club trophy winners. Dated February 10, 1979.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists