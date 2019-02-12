Sidmouth Lions cheque to help bereavement charity train new staff

Sidmouth Lions vice-president Richard Horsfall presents the cheque to Balloons trustee Drummond Johnstone. Picture: Chris Rignall Archant

A children’s bereavement charity will be able to train new staff following a donation from Sidmouth Lions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lions has given £600 to Balloons to continue its work providing support for young people aged five to 25 following the death of someone significant in their lives.

Balloons works within the Exeter, Mid and East area, offering one-to-one sessions and free activity days to meet others in similar situations.

Sara Bennett, Balloons’ CEO, said: “It will be used to train two new grief support workers. This will enable the charity to match children and young people to their support worker very quickly, so that they are not left alone to cope with their grief.”

Sidmouth Lions’ next charity event will take place this evening (Friday) with a charity concert at the Manor Pavilion. The evening features Sidmouth Town Band and musicians Andrew Daldorph and Chris Gradwell. Tickets cost £12.