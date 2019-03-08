Music to dance to at Sidmouth Lions Club charity concert

Sidmouth Ukelele Band.

Hits from the 1950s, 60s and 70s performed by the Sidmouth Ukelele Band and Quantum 5, in aid of the Devon Freewheelers

Quantum 5.

Two talented groups of musicians will perform music to get your feet moving, at a concert raising funds for the Devon Freewheelers on Friday, May 31.

The event at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, organised by the Sidmouth Lions Club, will be a lively evening of pop, rock, soul and rhythm & blues from the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

The popular Sidmouth Ukelele Band will play hits by The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Herman's Hermits, Bill Haley and more. Quantum 5 perform classics from artists including Chuck Berry, The Kinks, Otis Redding and Van Morrison. The group have a regular session at Sidmouth's Belmont Hotel.

Proceeds will go to the Devon Freewheelers, a group of volunteer motorcycle couriers who transport emergency medical supplies to hospitals across the county.

Sidmouth Ukelele Band.

The evening starts at 7.45pm. Tickets £10 from the theatre box office (01395 514413) open 10am - 2pm, Monday to Saturday.