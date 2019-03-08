Advanced search

Music to dance to at Sidmouth Lions Club charity concert

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 May 2019

Sidmouth Ukelele Band. Picture: Courtesy of band

Sidmouth Ukelele Band. Picture: Courtesy of band

Courtesy of band

Hits from the 1950s, 60s and 70s performed by the Sidmouth Ukelele Band and Quantum 5, in aid of the Devon Freewheelers

Quantum 5. Picture: Courtesy of bandQuantum 5. Picture: Courtesy of band

Two talented groups of musicians will perform music to get your feet moving, at a concert raising funds for the Devon Freewheelers on Friday, May 31.

The event at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, organised by the Sidmouth Lions Club, will be a lively evening of pop, rock, soul and rhythm & blues from the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

The popular Sidmouth Ukelele Band will play hits by The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Herman's Hermits, Bill Haley and more. Quantum 5 perform classics from artists including Chuck Berry, The Kinks, Otis Redding and Van Morrison. The group have a regular session at Sidmouth's Belmont Hotel.

Proceeds will go to the Devon Freewheelers, a group of volunteer motorcycle couriers who transport emergency medical supplies to hospitals across the county.

Sidmouth Ukelele Band. Picture: Courtesy of bandSidmouth Ukelele Band. Picture: Courtesy of band

The evening starts at 7.45pm. Tickets £10 from the theatre box office (01395 514413) open 10am - 2pm, Monday to Saturday.

Most Read

Investigation launched after bridge damaged in Sidmouth - did a dog bin collection van drive over it?

The cycle bridge in The Byes will be closed for three weeks for repair work. Picture: EDDC

Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Teen, 15, causes £900 worth of damage in Sidmouth to steal £40 worth of beer

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Drive 24
