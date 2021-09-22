Ready, steady, quack! Lions enjoy duck derby success

Published: 11:08 AM September 22, 2021

At the commencement of Sidmouth Lions Club’s Great Duck Derby at 2.15 pm on Sunday, September 12, dozens of children and their parents gathered near the Lawn Vista Cycle Bridge in The Byes, for the Lions special ‘Duck & Spoon’ races.



These fun races started with children from 2-3 years old and concluded with some fit Grandparents, all of whom were enthusiastically cheered on by family and friends!



The winners in each ‘Duck & Spoon’ race category were as follows:

2–3 years: Cooper Nex; 4–5 years: Josh Dowsing; 6–7 years: Harriet Reece; 8–9 years: Lily Topping; 10–11 years: Olivia Way; Mum’s Race: Nicola Dowsing; Dad’s Race: James Mullins; Grandparent’s Race: Len Wright.



MAIN DUCK RACE

By 3.00 pm a sizable crowd had gathered adjacent to each end of the Lawn Vista Cycle Bridge for the start of the main yellow Duck Race. It took the Lions just a few moments to get their nine duck bins correctly aligned in a row above the bridge handrail. Then, with loud audience participation in the countdown from five to zero, several thousand little yellow ducks splashed down into the River Sid, watched by the enthusiastic crowd of children and adults on both river banks. A few of the ducks needed some ‘egging on’ by the Sidmouth College student helpers but once mobilised, the leading ducks didn’t take long to complete the river course, downstream to the big weir shortly before Salcombe Road bridge. In fact this year’s race was probably the fastest ever with the winner completing the course in just under 30 minutes!



Students helping ducks en route - Credit: Sidmouth Lions Club

DUCK DERBY WINNERS

The biggest winners at Sidmouth Lions Duck Derby events are the charities that receive the net proceeds of the main yellow Duck Race.



The net proceeds from this year’s Duck Derby were an amazing £4,021, to be shared between this year’s two main charities, namely Devon Air Ambulance Trust (DAAT) and Sidmouth Lions Club Charity.



The ‘big cheque’ was received with grateful thanks by Sarah Shaw of DAAT, from Sidmouth Lions Club’s President, Chris Rignall and fellow Lions - Credit: Sidmouth Lions Club

So, on September 16, a cheque for £2,020 was presented to Devon Air Ambulance Trust (DAAT) outside DAAT’s charity shop in Church Street in Sidmouth. The residual balance of the yellow Duck Race proceeds will be used for Sidmouth Lions Club’s charity and community service activities.

Mum's duck and spoon race - Credit: Sidmouth Lions Club

Lion President Chris Rignall said: “It would not have been possible to raise this huge amount of money for charity without the extraordinary generosity of local residents and also many of the visitors to Sidmouth during the month prior to the Duck Derby.

Ducks away - Credit: Sidmouth Lions Club

“Sidmouth Lions Club would therefore like to thank all supporters of the Great Duck Derby and especially the local Co-op and Lidl stores and Coastline Mobility for allowing the Lions to sell Duck tickets outside their premises. The Lions are also very grateful to the proprietors of ‘Paper Moon’ in Fore Street, ‘Cards@ 83’ in High Street and ‘Woolbrook News’ for selling the Duck tickets in their shops.”

Children's duck and spoon race, A group - Credit: Sidmouth Lions Club

Children's duck and spoon race, B group - Credit: Sidmouth Lions Club

Dad's race - Credit: Sidmouth Lions Club



Lion Chris added: “Organising and running our Great Duck Derby also requires a huge team effort, so Sidmouth Lions would like to thank the Sidmouth College 6th Form students for their much-appreciated help on the day and the officers of St John Ambulance for being present to provide any necessary first aid during the event; also thanks to the Lions partners for their ongoing patience and support!”

Catching the ducks at the weir - Credit: Sidmouth Lions Club

Lending the ducks a helping hand - Credit: Sidmouth Lions Club

Grandparents duck and spoon race - Credit: Sidmouth Lions Club

OTHER PRIZE WINNERS

The lucky nineteen winning yellow Duck ‘owners’ who each qualified for a cash prize, from the £1,015 total of cash prizes, were as follows:

1st £400, Tim, Sidmouth - duck no. 2765

2nd £100, Mrs G Gill, Sidmouth - duck no. 4141

3rd £75, Mrs A Hayman, Sidmouth - duck no. 2271

4th £40, Kelly Steele, Seaton - duck no. 3437

5th £40, Mr P Byrd, Sidmouth - duck no. 589

6th £40, Mrs S Moody, Flintshire - duck no. 1255

7th £40, Jon Ball, Sidmouth - duck no. 3662

8th £40, Val Harper, Sidmouth - duck no. 2513

9th £40, Charlie Beard, Sidmouth - duck no. 1134

10th £20, Stone, Sidmouth - duck no. 283

11th £20, Olivia, Visitor - duck no. 4998

12th £20, J Hurley, Sidmouth - duck no. 1367

13th £20, J P Bowens, Sidmouth - duck no. 3727

14th £20, Ian, Sidmouth - duck no. 2207

15th £20, Prad Magapu, Liverpool - duck no. 4325

16th £20, Piers, Sidmouth - duck no. 4897

17th £20, Sally, Sidmouth - duck no. 2234

18th £20, Mr Beckett, Sidmouth - duck no. 4112

19th £20, Anne Davey, Sidmouth - duck no. 1013

If you would like to help the Lions or find out more about Sidmouth Lions Club, please email chris.rignall@sidmouthlions.org.uk or use the ‘Contact Us’ section on www.sidmouthlions.org.uk



