Ready, steady, quack! Lions enjoy duck derby success
- Credit: Sidmouth Lions Club
At the commencement of Sidmouth Lions Club’s Great Duck Derby at 2.15 pm on Sunday, September 12, dozens of children and their parents gathered near the Lawn Vista Cycle Bridge in The Byes, for the Lions special ‘Duck & Spoon’ races.
These fun races started with children from 2-3 years old and concluded with some fit Grandparents, all of whom were enthusiastically cheered on by family and friends!
The winners in each ‘Duck & Spoon’ race category were as follows:
2–3 years: Cooper Nex; 4–5 years: Josh Dowsing; 6–7 years: Harriet Reece; 8–9 years: Lily Topping; 10–11 years: Olivia Way; Mum’s Race: Nicola Dowsing; Dad’s Race: James Mullins; Grandparent’s Race: Len Wright.
MAIN DUCK RACE
By 3.00 pm a sizable crowd had gathered adjacent to each end of the Lawn Vista Cycle Bridge for the start of the main yellow Duck Race. It took the Lions just a few moments to get their nine duck bins correctly aligned in a row above the bridge handrail. Then, with loud audience participation in the countdown from five to zero, several thousand little yellow ducks splashed down into the River Sid, watched by the enthusiastic crowd of children and adults on both river banks. A few of the ducks needed some ‘egging on’ by the Sidmouth College student helpers but once mobilised, the leading ducks didn’t take long to complete the river course, downstream to the big weir shortly before Salcombe Road bridge. In fact this year’s race was probably the fastest ever with the winner completing the course in just under 30 minutes!
DUCK DERBY WINNERS
The biggest winners at Sidmouth Lions Duck Derby events are the charities that receive the net proceeds of the main yellow Duck Race.
The net proceeds from this year’s Duck Derby were an amazing £4,021, to be shared between this year’s two main charities, namely Devon Air Ambulance Trust (DAAT) and Sidmouth Lions Club Charity.
So, on September 16, a cheque for £2,020 was presented to Devon Air Ambulance Trust (DAAT) outside DAAT’s charity shop in Church Street in Sidmouth. The residual balance of the yellow Duck Race proceeds will be used for Sidmouth Lions Club’s charity and community service activities.
Lion President Chris Rignall said: “It would not have been possible to raise this huge amount of money for charity without the extraordinary generosity of local residents and also many of the visitors to Sidmouth during the month prior to the Duck Derby.
“Sidmouth Lions Club would therefore like to thank all supporters of the Great Duck Derby and especially the local Co-op and Lidl stores and Coastline Mobility for allowing the Lions to sell Duck tickets outside their premises. The Lions are also very grateful to the proprietors of ‘Paper Moon’ in Fore Street, ‘Cards@ 83’ in High Street and ‘Woolbrook News’ for selling the Duck tickets in their shops.”
Lion Chris added: “Organising and running our Great Duck Derby also requires a huge team effort, so Sidmouth Lions would like to thank the Sidmouth College 6th Form students for their much-appreciated help on the day and the officers of St John Ambulance for being present to provide any necessary first aid during the event; also thanks to the Lions partners for their ongoing patience and support!”
OTHER PRIZE WINNERS
The lucky nineteen winning yellow Duck ‘owners’ who each qualified for a cash prize, from the £1,015 total of cash prizes, were as follows:
1st £400, Tim, Sidmouth - duck no. 2765
2nd £100, Mrs G Gill, Sidmouth - duck no. 4141
3rd £75, Mrs A Hayman, Sidmouth - duck no. 2271
Most Read
- 1 Lifeboat responds to two call-outs in one night
- 2 Is the River Sid the shortest river in England?
- 3 Toy museum celebrates first year in town
- 4 New exercise class aims at keeping the over 60s moving
- 5 Masons provide £11,000 donation to children's hospice
- 6 Creative thinking required to promote town as winter break
- 7 Local government working together to help Afghan refugees
- 8 Property of the Week: Windsor Mead, Sidmouth
- 9 Promotion glory for Sidmouth Golf Club
- 10 Difficult decisions needed to tackle big issues
4th £40, Kelly Steele, Seaton - duck no. 3437
5th £40, Mr P Byrd, Sidmouth - duck no. 589
6th £40, Mrs S Moody, Flintshire - duck no. 1255
7th £40, Jon Ball, Sidmouth - duck no. 3662
8th £40, Val Harper, Sidmouth - duck no. 2513
9th £40, Charlie Beard, Sidmouth - duck no. 1134
10th £20, Stone, Sidmouth - duck no. 283
11th £20, Olivia, Visitor - duck no. 4998
12th £20, J Hurley, Sidmouth - duck no. 1367
13th £20, J P Bowens, Sidmouth - duck no. 3727
14th £20, Ian, Sidmouth - duck no. 2207
15th £20, Prad Magapu, Liverpool - duck no. 4325
16th £20, Piers, Sidmouth - duck no. 4897
17th £20, Sally, Sidmouth - duck no. 2234
18th £20, Mr Beckett, Sidmouth - duck no. 4112
19th £20, Anne Davey, Sidmouth - duck no. 1013
If you would like to help the Lions or find out more about Sidmouth Lions Club, please email chris.rignall@sidmouthlions.org.uk or use the ‘Contact Us’ section on www.sidmouthlions.org.uk