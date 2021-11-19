For over three decades, Lions clubs around the globe have been sponsoring a very special art contest in schools and youth groups.

More than four million young people from 100 countries worldwide have taken part in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest and each poster is judged on originality, artistic merit and expression of that year’s theme.

Students aged 11, 12 or 13 as of 15th November are eligible to participate and entries may advance through several judging levels, i.e. local, district, national and international.

Creating peace posters gives children everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity. The young artists are free to use a variety of art mediums. They are encouraged to portray their life experiences, culture and vision of peace in responding to a theme, which for 2021-22 is ‘We Are All Connected’.

Every Lions club is encouraged to engage with young people in their community to sponsor a Peace Poster contest entry. This year, for the first time, Sidmouth Lions Club has been delighted to sponsor entries from two separate schools, Sidmouth College and St John’s School, Sidmouth.

Youth officer Lion Jim Metcalf reported that it had been an extremely good competition with a total of 32 entries over the two schools, both of which very much appreciated the way in which Sidmouth Lions had organised and run the competition.

The entries from each school were separately judged away from the schools by professional local artists Bryan Dawkins and Lynda Kettle, who agreed that the quality of the entries was really high.

Congratulations to Sidmouth College’s winner Lily Evans and to runners up Abigael (second) and Orla (third), who each received special prizes from Sidmouth Lions President Chris Rignall, accompanied by Lion Jim Metcalf, who organised the two local contests.

College principal Sarah Parsons, vice-principal James Ingham-Hill and head of art Penny Roberts attended the Sidmouth College prize-giving on November 2 and Mrs Roberts said: “We would like to thank the Sidmouth Lions for offering our students the opportunity to show their amazing creative skills by responding so brilliantly to this year’s art competition. We value sharing these opportunities with our students and feel very proud that they have enjoyed creating their posters during lunchtimes and at home. All who entered have worked very hard and we are delighted with their achievements.”

Sidmouth College winner Lily’s quote was: “By excluding discrimination, hatred and injustice from our lives, peace will follow.”

A similar prize-giving event took place on the following day and was attended by St John’s School principal Bryan Kane and Emma Wrigley (head of art), plus contest judge Lynda Kettle. Unfortunately, co-judge Bryan Dawkins was not able to attend either prize-giving event.

So congratulations to St John’s School’s winner Edward Sherman and to runners up Oliver (second) and Eva (third), who each received their special prizes from Lion President Chris and Lion Jim. Emma Wrigley said: “Creating peace posters gives children everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity.”

St John’s winning student Edward’s quote was: “We are all unique yet we are all human.”

On selecting the two first prize winners, the judges said: “The poster by Lily Evans is colourful and eye -catching. The design has been well thought out to demonstrate the theme of the competition - the peaceful connection of all people in the world. The classic dove of peace does not dominate the design but reinforces the concept, as do the caring hands around the world. Well done, Lily!

“The poster by Edward Sherman is most eye-catching. It is colourful and well drawn. We liked the idea of joining all black and white people under the multi-national flag design of the Covid mask. Well done, Edward!”

The two schools’ winning posters have now been submitted to Lions Clubs South West England district for the next stage of the contest and all the entrants in this first round received a Lions Peace Poster Contest Certificate of Appreciation.

On behalf of Sidmouth Lions, Lion President Chris expressed appreciation to the staff and all participating students at both schools for their help in making this such an inspiring Peace Poster contest; also special thanks to the judges for giving so freely of their expertise and time.