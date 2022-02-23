Sidmouth Lions highlight community support as fundraising concert approaches

During the last two months Sidmouth Lions Club has presented £1,900 to three local charities.

On January 26 the Lions visited the Mustard Seed Café to donate £400 to the Gateway Homeless Action Group, which has seen an increase in people needing help in the area.

Sidmouth Lions President Chris Rignall presents a cheque to Gateway chairman Richard Barrett, accompanied by other Lions - Credit: Sidmouth Lions

Gateway chairman Richard Barrett explained that although Gateway was born from the Parish Church seven years ago, it is not a religious organisation and all the money it raises goes to its work and not to the Church. Because Gateway has no ‘base’, the Mustard Seed serves very well as the Homeless Action Group's HQ and the group's close relationship with EDDC housing and other local organisations means its volunteers can offer swift support to its needy clients.

On January 31 a donation of £1,000 was presented to Hospiscare, which had made an emergency appeal for funding to support its Exeter-based services. Three quarters of the money will go to the main care services centre in Exeter and 25 per cent to the Honiton-based East Devon Clinical Specialist Team.

Sidmouth Lions Jeff, Phil and John present their donation to Headway Devon - Credit: Sidmouth Lions

On February 8 a £400 cheque was handed over to Headway Devon, which provides essential services across Devon and Torbay for people with acquired brain injuries, their families and carers. The Lions visited Headway's base in Exeter to make the presentation.

To boost their fundraising the Lions will present a concert by Sidmouth Town Band at the Manor Pavilion Theatre on Friday, February 25. The Seagrass Trio will also be performing.

Sidmouth Town Band - Credit: Sidmouth Town Band

Sidmouth Lions Club is currently looking for new members to help it continue to support the community – for further information visit their website contact page at www.sidmouthlions.org.uk or call Chris Rignall on 01395 577450 or Mark on 07966 469170.