Lions' Xmas float raised more than £4,500 for good causes

A Christmas float raised more than £4,500 for good causes across Seaton and beyond.

The float toured Seaton, Colyton and Beer over the festive period, bringing delight to many as it raised a total of £4,900 for the Seaton & District Lions group.

"The event is much appreciated every year, especially by all the children who are always excited to see Santa," said a Lions spokesperson.

"All donations will be allocated to projects and those in need over the coming months."

Elsewhere, the group also attended the re-planting of a tree in Windsor Gardens, which was to mark the Lions International centenary year, in 2017.

Anyone interested in joining the Seaton & District Lions can contact Jim Partridge-Hogbin by email to bjph@nickph.plus.com, who will be happy to discuss the work the group does in the community.