Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Have a quack at Sidmouth's duck race

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 July 2019

Children at the 2017 Duck Derby. Ref shs 28-17TI 7061. Picture: Terry Ife

Children at the 2017 Duck Derby. Ref shs 28-17TI 7061. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth's annual Great Duck Derby takes place on Sunday, July 21 in The Byes.

The event, organised by Sidmouth Lions Club, consists of two duck races on the River Sid, between Lawn Vista cycle bridge and the weir by Salcombe Road.

The event starts at 2pm with a children's Duck and Spoon race next to the river.

The first duck race at 2.45pm raises money for charity and consists of red ducks sponsored by local businesses. The first, second and third to finish win cash prizes which are donated to the charity of the winning businesses' choice. This year's main charity beneficiaries will be Exeter, East & Mid Devon Samaritans and Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

The main public race at 3pm sees hundreds of yellow ducks being launched into the river. It costs £1 to enter each duck, and there are cash prizes totalling more than £1,000 to be won.

The £1 duck tickets are on sale at Paper Moon in Fore Street (opposite Boots), No. 83 for Cards in the High Street (opposite the Co-op) and at Woolbrook News. The tickets may also be purchased from the Lions stall outside Sidmouth Co-op from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm on 9-12 July and 16-19 July; also from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm outside the Lidl store in Woolbrook on Saturdays 13 & 20 July.

Most Read

Sidmouth student’s family thanks to rescuers for saving their ‘beautiful girl’

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7122. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

BREAKING: Recovery operation underway as car flips on roof

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Cat’s leg ‘completely crushed’ after being caught in trap

Lightning the cat caught in a trap.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth student’s family thanks to rescuers for saving their ‘beautiful girl’

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7122. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

BREAKING: Recovery operation underway as car flips on roof

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Cat’s leg ‘completely crushed’ after being caught in trap

Lightning the cat caught in a trap.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Have a quack at Sidmouth’s duck race

Children at the 2017 Duck Derby. Ref shs 28-17TI 7061. Picture: Terry Ife

From Wonky Inns to horrific hedges - how East Devon landscape inspired author’s magical worlds

Sidmouth Author Jeannie Alderdice. Ref shs 23 19TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

A farming day out - the Honiton Show

Honiton Show 2018. Ref mhh 31 18TI 2018 9398. Picture: Terry Ife

Wide ball! How many wides did your local club bowl in the first half of the Tolchards Devon League season

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth Gig Club crews enjoy the Exmouth Regatta

The Sidmouth Gig Club mixed crew at the Exmouth Regatta. Picture:SGC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists