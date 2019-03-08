Have a quack at Sidmouth's duck race

Children at the 2017 Duck Derby. Ref shs 28-17TI 7061. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth's annual Great Duck Derby takes place on Sunday, July 21 in The Byes.

The event, organised by Sidmouth Lions Club, consists of two duck races on the River Sid, between Lawn Vista cycle bridge and the weir by Salcombe Road.

The event starts at 2pm with a children's Duck and Spoon race next to the river.

The first duck race at 2.45pm raises money for charity and consists of red ducks sponsored by local businesses. The first, second and third to finish win cash prizes which are donated to the charity of the winning businesses' choice. This year's main charity beneficiaries will be Exeter, East & Mid Devon Samaritans and Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

The main public race at 3pm sees hundreds of yellow ducks being launched into the river. It costs £1 to enter each duck, and there are cash prizes totalling more than £1,000 to be won.

The £1 duck tickets are on sale at Paper Moon in Fore Street (opposite Boots), No. 83 for Cards in the High Street (opposite the Co-op) and at Woolbrook News. The tickets may also be purchased from the Lions stall outside Sidmouth Co-op from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm on 9-12 July and 16-19 July; also from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm outside the Lidl store in Woolbrook on Saturdays 13 & 20 July.