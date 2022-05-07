Lions launch online donations page for Ukraine appeal



The Lions Club of Sidmouth has launched a JustGiving appeal for financial donations to help the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have been made homeless by the ongoing war in their homeland.

The club has already contributed, from its charity funds, to the substantial grants that Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) has been providing to help relieve this horrific humanitarian crisis. However, more and more Ukrainian families are having to flee their country as their homes are destroyed and their way of life is devastated.

Consequently, the Lions Club of Sidmouth (which is a registered charity) is urgently seeking donations through its JustGiving page in order to assist Ukrainian refugees both locally and internationally. Also, if you donate to this JustGiving page using GiftAid, this will enable the Lions Club to claim back from the government 25p for every £1 donated, boosting the value of the donation by 25 per cent.

The LCIF has people in Ukraine as well as in the countries that are receiving most of the refugees, such as Poland, and they are able to direct the money where it is needed.

A club spokesman said: “Every penny of these donations received by Sidmouth Lions will be used in support of Ukrainian refugees, either locally or internationally.

“All funds donated internationally will be directed via LCIF to the Lions Clubs located in the countries and areas where there is the greatest need.

“Getting funds directly to these crisis areas is critical in order that they can then be used to buy whatever is most needed, which the Lions Clubs in those areas should have first-hand knowledge of.

“So please go to JustGiving and make your donation today. Also, be assured that Lions Clubs do not use any funds donated for charitable purposes to fund their club’s administration costs.”

Also in aid of the Ukrainian Refugee Crisis, Sidmouth Lions are hosting a ‘Coffee and Cake’ Morning from 10am until 1pm on Saturday, May 28 at the Methodist Church Hall in Sidmouth High Street. There will be prizes to be won on the tombola and from a ‘human fruit machine’.