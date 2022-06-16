Attend author talks and learn how to get published at Sidmouth Literary Festival

Author Jane Corry, who will host the How to Get Published day - Credit: Archant

A host of well-known authors are lined up to give talks at Sidmouth Literary Festival on Friday, June 25 and Saturday 26.

And for those who aspire to joining their ranks, the How to Get Published day will offer advice from agents and editors from top UK publishing houses.

There are also several online talks in the week running up to the festival, including Deborah Moggach on her latest novel The Black Dress, and the authors of the ‘romantic and heart-wrenching' 12 Hours to Say I Love You, Olivia Poulet and Laurence Dobiesz.

On Friday, the writer and journalist Nick Duerden will be entertaining the audience at Kennaway House with stories from his book Exit Stage Left: The curious afterlife of pop stars, which takes an occasionally shocking look at what happens to music celebrities when the spotlight of fame shifts away from them.

Kicking off events on Saturday is Sarah Turner, aka The Unmumsy Mum, at Sidmouth Rugby Club. The Exeter-based blogger and bestselling author will talk about her first novel Stepping Up, which follows two highly successful, hilarious parenting guides. Later, Jonathan Drori will be taking guests on a botanical journey in a talk on his book Around the World in 80 Plants.

Fiona Sampson will present Two Way Mirror: The Life of Elizabeth Barratt Browning – the story of the famous Victorian poet who, from 1833 to 1835, lived in Sidmouth with her family. Mother and daughter duo Sally and Libby Page will be talking about their respective novels; Sally’s The Keeper of Stories and Libby's latest The Island Home. Libby's previous books include The Lido and The 24 Hour Cafe.

Alison Weir, the UK’s biggest-selling female historian, will be talking about her latest book Elizabeth of York: The Last White Rose, and bestselling historian Andrew Lownie will discuss his book The Traitor King that uncovers the dramatic world of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor post abdication.

The ‘How To Get Published’ day on Sunday is hosted by Sunday Times bestselling author, Jane Corry, and is aimed at providing writers with invaluable knowledge about the publishing industry.

The Festival Committee are looking for anyone who has a few hours to spare on the day to help ensure the events run smoothly. If you are interested in seeing the events free of charge in exchange for helping take tickets on the door and greeting guests, email Liz Gordon at sidmouthlitfest1@gmail.com

To view the full programme and to buy tickets, visit http://sidmouthlitfest.co.uk Tickets are also available from Festival sponsor, Winstone's Books, 10 High Street, Sidmouth.