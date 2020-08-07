Advanced search

Sidmouth’s M&Co shop escapes UK-wide closure programme

PUBLISHED: 10:22 07 August 2020

The M&Co store in Sidmouth. Picture: Google

The M&Co store in Sidmouth. Picture: Google

Archant

Sidmouth’s M&Co value fashion shop is to remain open, despite a company-wide closure and redundancy programme.

The chain went into administration in April as the coronavirus lockdown hit the retail trade.

As a result, 47 stores are to close UK-wide, with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

But the Sidmouth branch, which has been in the town for more than 10 years, has been spared.

M&Co’s chief executive Andy McGeoch said he was pleased to be able to keep some of the company’s town centre shops open.

He said: “Local economies rely to a huge degree on their town centres and we have seen too many High Streets hollowed out by successive shop closures.

“More and more people are beginning to realise that, if they don’t support their town centres, everyone’s quality of living really takes a hit, so we are proud to be playing a part in the drive to shop locally.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plans to convert hotel rooms into flats set to be discussed by town council

Ottery planning committee discussed several applications this week. Picture: Terry Ife

Blue Ball Inn in Sidford open again, and seeking new landlord

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 1434-05-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Sidmouth hotelier Frances Meek dies aged 100

Frances Meek celebrating her 100th birthday with her sons Christopher and Melvyn and daughter June. Ref shs 49 19TI 5497. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plans to convert hotel rooms into flats set to be discussed by town council

Ottery planning committee discussed several applications this week. Picture: Terry Ife

Blue Ball Inn in Sidford open again, and seeking new landlord

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 1434-05-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Sidmouth hotelier Frances Meek dies aged 100

Frances Meek celebrating her 100th birthday with her sons Christopher and Melvyn and daughter June. Ref shs 49 19TI 5497. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth’s M&Co shop escapes UK-wide closure programme

The M&Co store in Sidmouth. Picture: Google

How you can help the Sidmouth Herald keep our community together and informed

How you can help the Sidmouth Herald keep our community together and informed

Sidmouth Town boss on pre-season win over Heavitree: A good work-out with excellent fitness levels on display

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper

England on the back foot at the end of a fascinating day of Test cricket

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Sidmouth hosting Devon versus Dorset at the Fortfield on Sunday

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield