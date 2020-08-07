Sidmouth’s M&Co shop escapes UK-wide closure programme

The M&Co store in Sidmouth. Picture: Google Archant

Sidmouth’s M&Co value fashion shop is to remain open, despite a company-wide closure and redundancy programme.

The chain went into administration in April as the coronavirus lockdown hit the retail trade.

As a result, 47 stores are to close UK-wide, with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

But the Sidmouth branch, which has been in the town for more than 10 years, has been spared.

M&Co’s chief executive Andy McGeoch said he was pleased to be able to keep some of the company’s town centre shops open.

He said: “Local economies rely to a huge degree on their town centres and we have seen too many High Streets hollowed out by successive shop closures.

“More and more people are beginning to realise that, if they don’t support their town centres, everyone’s quality of living really takes a hit, so we are proud to be playing a part in the drive to shop locally.”