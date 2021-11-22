News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
War veteran celebrates 100th birthday

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:54 PM November 22, 2021
David Stuart celebrating 100th birthday

David Stuart celebrating his 100th birthday at the Victoria Hotel, Sidmouth - Credit: Chris Stuart

A Sidmouth WW2 veteran has celebrated his 100th birthday with a special lunch at the Victoria Hotel 

David Stuart was joined by his wife Norma, their children, grandchildren and friends for the lunch on Saturday, November 20. 

Mr Stuart was born in Ireland on November 20, 1921 and during WW2 he served in the western desert with the Royal Artillery in the Eighth Army, fighting under the command of Field Marshal Montgomery. 

After the war he served as a customs officer in Nigeria until 1960 when he returned to the UK. He then worked for the engineering company GKN, living in Glasgow until he retired in 1981. 

On his retirement Mr and Mrs Stuart moved to Sidmouth and have lived there ever since. 

 Mr Stuart joined the local National Trust, serving as secretary, chairman and president. He was instrumental in the National Trust and the Sid Vale Association raising enough funds to purchase both Peak Hill and Salcombe Hill for the people of Sidmouth, preventing them from being taken over for development. 

He was also chairman and president of the East Devon Lunch Club and served in the Parish Church for over 20 years. 

 
 

