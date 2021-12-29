News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth man jailed for historic sex abuse

Philippa Davies

Published: 7:38 AM December 29, 2021
Leicester Crown Court

Leicester Crown Court - Credit: Commons Wikimedia

A 93-year-old Sidmouth man has been jailed after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a schoolgirl in Leicestershire in the early 1970s. 

Norman Clarke of Malden Road was given a two-and-a-half year sentence at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday, December 22. At an earlier hearing he had admitted six counts of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 16. 

The abuse took place between 1970 and 1973, when the victim was aged between 13 and 15 and Clarke was her teacher. She did not report it until 2019. 

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jamie Carr said: “The abuse the victim was subjected to has had a profound effect on her adult life. What happened around 40 years ago hasn’t left her mind. She still thinks about it on a regular basis. 

“I hope the fact Clarke has finally been brought to justice will provide some relief and allow her to move on. I also hope this case serves as an example to any other victims of sexual abuse that it’s never too late to speak out.” 

