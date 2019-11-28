Sidmouth sex offender jailed for 18 years for abusing boys

Philip Scott, from Sidmouth, has been jailed for 18 years. Picture: Sussex Police Archant

A 24-year-old man from Sidmouth has been jailed for 18 years after sexually abusing three boys

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Phillip Scott, 24, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (26 November), having been convicted in May 2019, after a trial, of 28 counts of sexual offences between 2012 and 2016.

The court heard that Scott, known as Pip, was at a West Sussex school for most of that period.

He was convicted of four counts of sexual activity with a child, and four counts of causing or inciting a child into sexual activity.

Scott was also convicted of 19 offences of making indecent images of children and one offence of distributing indecent offences of children.

Three further offences of possessing indecent images of children were taken into consideration by the court in sentencing.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation by detectives from the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit.

Scott was found not guilty of grooming a fourth younger boy to carry out sexual acts online.

Scott will be a registered sex offender for life and was given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to last until further court notice, severely restricting his access to children and computers.

When police searched Scott's address, they found several electronic devices containing many indecent images of children, some of which he had contributed to others with an interest in such material.

Detective Constable Nicky Beard said: "The victims bravely supported our investigation throughout. Two of them gave evidence at Scott's trial with special support arrangements, including speaking from behind screens shielding them from the direct view of the defendant. The mother of the third boy also gave evidence.

"This was a complex and sensitive investigation, and we are glad that justice has now been done for the boys and their families."

She added she was grateful to Devon and Cornwall Police for their assistance.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: ""They have shown great bravery in speaking out and we hope they receive all necessary support to move forward with their lives.

"We would urge anyone concerned about a child to speak out as it could ensure they get the help they need."

Adults with concerns about a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000, while Children can call Childline on 0800 1111.