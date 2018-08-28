Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Coastguard called to find missing man

PUBLISHED: 15:03 24 December 2018

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Archant

A coastguard team from Exmouth was called to help police find a missing man in Sidmouth.

Initial concern was raised when the police were called at 9.20pm on Saturday (December 22) with concerns for the welfare of a man in his 70s.

Exmouth coastguard was contacted to assist as police searched for the high risk missing person.

An extensive search ensue involving the seafront, the Byes, Jacob’s Ladder, the beach, Connaught Gardens and the town centre.

The poor weather meant the coastguard’s water searched had to be postponed shortly after midnight with the man still to be found.

The missing person was eventually located on Sunday (December 23) morning safe and well.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Court Order against Devon Ebay trader

Tributes paid to former Sidmouth trader

Dorothy Hartnell with her Royal Marine grandson Daniel Thomas who is currently serving in Afghanistan with 42 Commando.

Plunge into the history of the Boxing Day swim

shs Boxing Day Swim 1994. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Could you give Darcy the chihuahua a home?

ARC staff with Darcy. Ref shs 49 18TI 6335. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Borough shut out Potters Bar to be number one at Christmas

A crowd at Haringey Borough's Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Why Camden Council says no to free Christmas parking: ‘There’s no benefit to traders’

Cllr Richard Wilson has campaigned for free parking at weekends in run up to Christmas in Haringey

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Herald 2018 Football Quiz

The Festive Football Quiz

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

‘Tis the nativity season across schools

Newton Poppleford Primary School. KS1 class. Picture: Newton Poppleford Primary School

Beer sunk by first-time visitors Lyme Regis

Beer Albion away at Feniton. Ref shsp 37 18TI 0979. Picture: Terry Ife

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists