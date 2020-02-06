Police release Sidmouth man after incident in Lyme

Archant

A 26-year-old Sidmouth man has been released without charge following an incident involving armed police in Lyme Regis.

Officers received a report at 1.42pm on Tuesday, February 4, that a man had been assaulted by another man, who was known to him, and held against his will at an address in Poole's Court, Lyme Regis.

It was reported that the man who committed the assault had been in possession of a kitchen knife.

A police spokesman said: "The alleged victim did not sustain any serious injuries that required medical treatment.

"Officers attended and a 26-year-old man from Sidmouth was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"Following detailed enquiries by officers, including speaking to a number of witnesses, the arrested man was subsequently released without charge and all those involved have been updated.

"Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."