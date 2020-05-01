Sidmouth man’s virtual football quiz attracts fans from across the world

Chris Ward, his sister Sarah and son Cameron at a recent Exeter football game. Picture: Chris Ward Archant

A football fan has set up a virtual football quiz, attracting fans from across the globe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Ward, who is a big Exeter supporter, came up with the idea in a bid to keep everyone smiling and laughing.

Mr Ward said: “I know there are a lot of online quizzes, at the moment, doing the rounds but nothing football related...

“The idea came around at the start of the lockdown period back in March when football was cancelled and everyone was put under lockdown conditions.

“There are many football fans around the world who love the game who are no longer able to watch it live or on the TV on a Saturday or Tuesday evening.”

Mr Ward, from Sidmouth, is holding the live quizzes twice a week, at 3pm on Saturdays and 7.45pm on Tuesdays – the main football times.

He added: “As well as having local interest from Sidmouth and Devon, it also has a national interest.

“We have even had fans from Amsterdam, Spain, Papua New Guinea and Australia taking part in the live football quizzes.

“We have around 300 tuning in live for the football quizzes at the moment.

“It is all free and just a way of keeping interaction, banter and laughter during these tough times for all football fans.

“Like I said, we run twice weekly live quizzes as well as daily teasers along with a weekly kids’ quiz which has proven popular.

“It’s for all football fans across the country and even the world who are missing their weekly fix on a Saturday afternoon. It’s just some fun in these unprecedented times.”

Mr Ward said he hoped the quiz would attract more locals, helping to break up the tough day-to-day routines that everyone is currently going through.

“Who knows even the odd player would be good,” He added.

Visit ‘The Virtual Football Quiz’ on Facebook to take part.

Keep up to date with the latest news and goings on in your area by visiting www.sidmouthherald.co.uk or the Sidmouth Herald Facebook page.