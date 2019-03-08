Sidmouth comes together to remember

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn Picture: Simon Horn

An 'extremely well' attended Remembrance Day service brought together the Sidmouth community to pay their respects on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn

In Sidmouth, a parade through the town centre featured veterans, cadets and members of the Girl Guide and scout associations to Sidmouth Parish Church.

Crowds gathered around the war memorial for a remembrance service which was led by the Reverend David Caporn.

Following a two minutes silence at 11am, the Last Post was played before the community was invited to lay wreaths.

After the service members of the congregation could place crosses inside the remembrance garden in the grounds.

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn