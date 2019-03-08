Advanced search

Sidmouth comes together to remember

PUBLISHED: 14:11 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 13 November 2019

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn

An 'extremely well' attended Remembrance Day service brought together the Sidmouth community to pay their respects on Sunday.

In Sidmouth, a parade through the town centre featured veterans, cadets and members of the Girl Guide and scout associations to Sidmouth Parish Church.

Crowds gathered around the war memorial for a remembrance service which was led by the Reverend David Caporn.

Following a two minutes silence at 11am, the Last Post was played before the community was invited to lay wreaths.

After the service members of the congregation could place crosses inside the remembrance garden in the grounds.

