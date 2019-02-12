Sidmouth military veteran celebrates 107th birthday

Joe Daniel's toasting his good health after turning 107. Picture: Netherhayes Care Home Archant

A military veteran with a tale to tell about life during the Blitz bombings has celebrated his 107th birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Daniels was spoilt by friends, family and staff on the special birthday on Tuesday, with a reception held in his honour at Netherhayes care home in Seaton.

The centenarian, originally from London, was born on February 19 1912 and was exempt from joining the forces during World War Two.

Joe can still recall a time when a bomb fell through the roof of his family’s shop, which did not explode and was put in a wheelbarrow and taken away. Following the war, he joined the Royal Signallers and was deployed to the Middle East and Europe.

Upon moving to Sidmouth he became a member of the town’s Royal British Legion Branch.

Friend Dave O’Connor said: “Joe’s memory today is as sharp as ever. He still remembers on June 13 1917 when eight German bombers causing a lot of damage to the area where Joe lived.”