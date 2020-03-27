Advanced search

Sidmouth minister talks about 12-week isolation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 March 2020

Brian Hadfield. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1600-05-12AW.

Brian Hadfield. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1600-05-12AW.

A Sidmouth minister who is self-isolating for 12 weeks in a holiday let has spoken out about how the Covid-19 outbreak has affected him.

Reverend Brian Hadfield, 57, will be self-isolating until mid-June and decided to stay at Sweetcome Cottages in Sidmouth because so many holiday lets have had cancellations.

He said “I needed something that could offer a good few weeks of Wi-Fi and didn’t have shared entry such as flat use.”

The Rev Hadfield, who has lived in Sidmouth for 17 years, said he has been passing the time with a very early dog walk.

He said: “I am ringing round a lot of church members who are self-isolating and I am catching up with some sermon prep.

“I feel very sad, this virus has come seemingly from nowhere and the whole world is affected and not just medically.

“It has taken away so many certainties away and aviation has delivered it to the door.

“But I recognise that other viral killers have been accepted for years and they claim far more lives, they just take the whole year.”

Rev Hadfield advised people to stay inside like they had been asked to do and ensure their families do the same.

He said: “Many like myself owe a huge dept to the health service. We can give The NHS a real gift by keeping safe from Covid-19.”

When asked how he was dealing with the situation, he added: “I am enjoying the quietness that has come with the advice.

“Being out early with the dogs is a real privilege. Prayer is also a strength, it’s not all twee phrases and ‘I want’ - we can get annoyed. God has a few things to say to us, but that is another story.

“We should be following advice and staying home as much as we can. It may seem unfair when this sun is shining but I know that no amount of good weather comforts those who have lost someone when it was preventable.

“I am very careful with the dog walk and if we are told to stop even that, I will.

“Everyone I have spoken to has been calm and organised and the Pastoral Team are doing a great job speaking to those self-isolating”

