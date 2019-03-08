Sidmouth mum's mobile pottery painting business aims to spark creativity

Emma Swallow has launched Something Lovely Pottery in Sidmouth. Picture: Em Swallow Archant

A Sidmouth mum is pursuing her dream job by launching her own pottery painting business.

Emma Swallow, who was born in the town, wanted to follow her passion for being creative after moving back to Sidmouth in 2017 with her family.

She spent a decade as a personal assistant in the charity sector and decided to change career by launching Something Lovely Pottery.

The mum-of-two has wanted to set up the business for five years and was encouraged by her friend Lou Turley, who runs East Devon Jelly business group, to start a mobile business.

The businesswoman said it is her dream to run a pottery painting shop in her hometown but said renting and running premises was unrealistic while her boys were still young.

She said the mobile format of the business allowed more flexibility and more people to access the service as it could be held at a venue of their choice.

Mrs Swallow, nee Vosper, said pottery painting was an activity her family enjoyed and could be enjoyed by all ages and abilities.

She said: "I wanted to run my own business where I could share my passion for creativity. I wanted to help people relax and do something creative.

"As a family we have always enjoyed pottery painting and treasure all the finished plates, mugs and figures, and wanted to bring this great experience to Sidmouth.

"Pottery painting can be enjoyed by all ages.

"My best sessions are when people come along who say, "I'm not very creative" and then they paint something beautiful and you can see them glowing with joy."

Since launching her business, Mrs Swallow has held several workshops over the summer holidays at Kennaway House and hosted a number of children's and adult's birthday parties.

The sessions are open to people of all abilities who can paint a selection of items from money boxes, unicorns and cars to plates, vases and jugs, which could be 'cherished' for years to come.

The Sidmothian said: "The events I have held so far have been a great success.

"The sessions offer something for everyone, from those wanting to try for the first time to experienced painters, and are a great holiday activity for all the family."

The next pottery session will be held at Kennaway House on Tuesday (August 27).

Further painting sessions can be found on Something Lovely Pottery's website.