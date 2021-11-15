News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Review: Barbican String Quartet at Sidmouth Parish Church

Stephen Huyshe-Shires

Published: 12:42 PM November 15, 2021
The Barbican String Quartet

The Barbican String Quartet

Sidmouth Music concert-goers were treated to a performance by the Barbican String Quartet truly worthy of the 50th anniversary season on Saturday, November 13.

The London-based quartet appeared with generous sponsorship from Roger Hendy and the ISCA Ensemble, fellow users of the Parish Church venue. 

The concert opened with Mozart’s masterly transcription of fugues by Bach. Written originally for keyboard, these well known and loved pieces came alive with the smooth, superbly integrated playing of the quartet. Following this gentle introduction the intensity of the music went up a gear with two major pieces of the quartet repertoire. 

Britten’s second quartet was written in 1945 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Purcell’s death. The peace and intimacy of the first movement was a delight, then yielding to the robust and energetic second. Both are outweighed by the length and intensity of the third, final, movement. This was imbued with aggressive power, periods of ethereal calm and striking cadenzas from all the instruments before a dramatic conclusion on 23 triumphant C major chords, all executed with the players' passion for the music. 

The last work performed was Schubert’s monumental final quartet. In his later, short, life Schubert’s music developed dramatically, pushing the recognised boundaries of the day. The other-worldliness, drama, emotion, and even terror contained in the music were superbly dealt with by the Barbican; their closing tarantella a tour de force. 

The next concert in the series follows soon, on Saturday, November 27, with a recital from flautist Meera Maharaj with piano accompaniment from Dominic Degavino, the two supported by the Countess of Munster Musical Trust. 

Their programme includes works from JS Bach, Messiaen and Franck alongside lesser-known pieces from the late 19th and early 20th centuries by Bonis, Holmès, Chaminade and Price. Such pieces often fell into obscurity at the time but are now held in better regard as works from a golden period for the flute. 

Tickets are available at Paragon Books in Sidmouth, or on line via the Sidmouth Music website  and at the door, with enquiries to 01395 597454. 

