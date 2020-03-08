Sidmouth Musical Theatre in rehearsals for Sister Act

Sidmouth Musical Theatre is rehearsing for its June production of Sister Act. Picture: Brian Rees Archant

Rehearsals are now in full swing for Sidmouth Musical Theatre's next production - Sister Act - which takes place in June.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following last year's productions of Anything Goes and Scrooge - The Musical (with Sidmouth Musical Comedy Society) a cast of 32 (including 22 nuns!) has been put together to deliver this fabulous musical based on the film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg.

With music by Alan Menken (who also wrote the music to Disney's Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin), fabulous dancing and a very funny script, this is a show not to be missed.

The story revolves around Deloris Van Cartier who is a night club singer but hopes one day to secure a recording deal.

Her boyfriend is gangster Curtis Shank, but when she realises that he is not going to help her with her ambition, she decided to break up with him but as she arrives, she witnesses a shooting and goes to the police.

In order to protect the witness, she is placed in a convent, where there are strict rules and limited contact with the outside world.

While not impressed with the situation, Deloris begins to fit in with life in the convent and ends up leading the choir and helping to develop its singing skills, to the extent that it starts to make an impression on the wider world and attract the attention of the media.

But the success of the choir comes at a price but what will be the implications for Deloris and the other nuns in the convent.

To find out, you'll need to book tickets for the show.

The lead role of Deloris Van Cartier is to be played by Molly Emmerson who will be supported by Elaine Kingston as the Mother Superior - both joining SMT for the first time having played many roles in Exeter.

SMT favourites Jake Burlow, Jess Morris, Mo Cuthbert, Anita Tipping, Nigel and Debbie Broome and Adam Owen-Jones all have featured roles.

The production is being directed by Joe McNulty who is supported by Ian Crew and Vicky Evans as musical director and choreographer respectively.

The production of Sister Act runs from Saturday, June 6 to Saturday, June 13, and tickets are now on sale from the Manor Pavilion Theatre box office (01395 514413) or on-line. Tickets are priced £15 - £18.