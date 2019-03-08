Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth nail technician nominated for national award

PUBLISHED: 12:31 15 March 2019

Nail Technician Gemma Nicholls has been nominated for a national award. Ref shs 10 19TI 0705. Picture: Terry Ife

Nail Technician Gemma Nicholls has been nominated for a national award. Ref shs 10 19TI 0705. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A Sidmouth nail technician has been nominated for a national award by her clients for her commitment to making them feel beautiful.

Gemma Nicholls is the owner of the Sidmouth-based mobile nail salon Sweetheart Nails and will be travelling to Windsor for the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2019.

She has been shortlisted in the Nail Technician of the Year category.

She said she was driving when she initially received the phone call tell her that she had been nominated, and did not even realise who it was.

She said: “They said can we email you and I said yes not even realising who it was.

“Then I read the email and I was like ‘oh my goodness’.

“It’s just a massive shock.”

Gemma was put forward for the award via a public vote by her customers, and she said her clients are all really excited.

She will travel to their homes where she spends two hours with them and helps fix their broken nails.

One of her favourite parts of the job is giving people the confidence to feel good about themselves.

She said: “I mainly do nail extensions so I get a lot of people with bitten nails and it’s really nice just to see the transformation.

“Everyone always says how much nicer it makes them feel.

“It’s just really nice making people feel good about themselves.”

She started doing her own nails as a hobby in her spare time before getting her qualification two years ago and then she set up her own mobile salon.

Gemma and her family moved to the Sidmouth area four years ago, having initially lived in Tavistock, as they fancied a chance and always wanted to live near the sea.

Gemma is not confident she will win but said it was nice just to be recognised.

She said she is so grateful to her clientele as without them she would not be able to do what she does.

The ceremony will be held at the Holiday Inn in Maidenhead/Windsor on Sunday (March 17).

Most Read

Teen hunted down by police dogs for shop break-in

Spar shop on Temple Street in Sidmouth. Picture: Google

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Slimming World announces Young Slimmer of the Year winners

Sidmouth's Young Slimmers of the Year Kiera Bray, Ellen Anning-Beckett and Nikita Armes.

Thousands of gallons removed from monster fatberg dwelling beneath Sidmouth

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Newton Poppleford pub up for sale

Newton poppleford pub The Cannon Inn put up for sale. Picture: Stonesmiths

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teen hunted down by police dogs for shop break-in

Spar shop on Temple Street in Sidmouth. Picture: Google

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Slimming World announces Young Slimmer of the Year winners

Sidmouth's Young Slimmers of the Year Kiera Bray, Ellen Anning-Beckett and Nikita Armes.

Thousands of gallons removed from monster fatberg dwelling beneath Sidmouth

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Newton Poppleford pub up for sale

Newton poppleford pub The Cannon Inn put up for sale. Picture: Stonesmiths

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town seeking rare away win at Liverton

Sidmouth Town at home to Hatherleigh. Ref shsp 11 19TI 1010225. Picture: Terry Ife

Scott hat-trick as SOHC ladies’ 1st XI ship two – then score nine at Okehampton

Sidmouth RC’s Toby Garrick runs well at the British Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships

Sidmouth Running Club's Toby Garrick with the Chris Long trophy after he was crowed SRCs Male Runner of the Year. Picture SRC

Jarrett nets only goal as Town second team bag rare clean-sheet success

Sidmouth Town at home to Hatherleigh. Ref shsp 11 19TI 1010210. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Opporunity knocks’ for Ottery St Mary

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000903. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists