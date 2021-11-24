News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth to get state of the art eye treatment

Adam Manning

Published: 3:08 PM November 24, 2021
The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

The Beacon Medical Centre - Credit: Alex Walton

A new partnership between Beacon Medical Practice and Specsavers Hearcare has been launched to bring the latest audiology technology to Sidmouth people.

'Hearcare' staff from the Specsavers Exeter store have linked with the centre to provide vital hearing assessments, hearing protection consultations, and ear-health checks.

A member of the Specsavers staff is visiting the centre once a week to assess a wide range of people’s hearing issues, with the number of days to increase if the public need is there.

In addition to general hearing concerns, symptoms picked up by ear-health tests can be a sign of more serious conditions such as a tooth abscess, kidneys problems, head or neck injuries, high blood pressure, a vitamin deficiency or even heart disease.

Research also shows that older people in the UK can be left feeling abandoned and alone due to problems with their hearing.

Donna Morgan, director of audiology for Exeter Specsavers Hearcare, says: ‘We are delighted to have opened a hearing clinic in Beacon Medical Practice.

‘We know that people with hearing loss can end up feeling isolated and lonely as they struggle to communicate and join in with others, so we would certainly urge them to seek professional help.

‘But of course hearing tests are important for people of all ages, including children. If anyone is experiencing warning signs of hearing loss, they shouldn’t wait for their yearly appointment to get a check-up.

‘In addition to ear-health checks identifying causes of hearing loss, they can also pick up many other conditions that can seriously affect the person’s wider health.

‘This is why an early diagnosis is essential in these matters because if caught quickly enough, interventions can be made that result in a positive outcome.’

For further information or to book an ear-health checks at Beacon Medical Practice, call 01392 210604.

