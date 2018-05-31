Advanced search

Past in pictures: Sidmouth welcomes in a new millennium

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 December 2019

New Years Eve revellers in Sidmouth celebrate the turn of the millennium.

Sidmouth gets ready for the noughties.

Where were you 20 years ago as the new millennium was welcomed in across the world on New Year's Eve?

Revellers in Sidmouth were out in force as they headed to the seafront to enjoy the fireworks and join in with the celebrations.

Fancy dress was a common theme, with costumes ranging from red devils and wolves to the Queen.

Memorable dates from 1999 include the introduction of the Euro currency in January and the last total solar eclipse in the UK in August, which was only visible from Cornwall.

You may recall the so-called 'millennium bug', also known as Y2K, which was in the news as problems were predicted for some computer systems being unable to handle the change in dates from 1999 to 2000.

This New Year's Eve, as Big Ben strikes 12 o'clock and heralds in a new decade, we would like to wish you a very happy new year and we hope that these pictures spark some fond memories from the last hours of 1999.

