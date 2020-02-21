New lease of life for former nightclub Carinas?

the former Carinas in Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The former Sidmouth nightclub Carinas, which closed two years ago, looks set to be reopened as a new business.

The building in Fore Street has been marketed by property firm Stratton Creber Commercial for rental.

Carinas closed permanently in February 2018.

Today (Friday, February 21) Stratton Creber confirmed that an offer has been made and the building is no longer available.

Planning permission was granted in July last year for a change of use from a night club to restaurant/café use and or drinking establishment. It also included a new shop front, doors and roof with glazed windows.

Stratton Creber was not able to disclose the name of the potential new tenant.