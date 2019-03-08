Advanced search

Medal haul for Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving club at championships

PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 July 2019

The Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club Devon Nippers in action. Picture: Simon Horn

Simon Horn

Sidmouth's youngsters took to the water to compete at the Devon Surf Lifesaving Championships.

The 40-strong team from Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club, aged eight to 13, competed in 55 different events and brought home a large medal haul.

Club chairman Dave Manley said there were a number of impressive performances including nine-year-old Oscar Burston who took home two silvers and two bronze medals. Jessie Wheeler, 13, competed in 16 events across the weekend.

Mr Manley said: "The medal count is only part of the story. The points scoring system meant that all competitors were able to contribute to an outstanding result for the club, and the team spirit and sense of achievement felt by the squad was tangible."

This Sunday, Sidmouth beach will be filled with competitors as part of the club's longest day ocean challenge event. Races will run between 12.15pm to 2.30pm.

