Plunge into the history of the Boxing Day swim

PUBLISHED: 14:59 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 21 December 2018

shs Boxing Day Swim 1994. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

We’ve delved into the archive to find pictures from Boxing Day swims gone by.

Dating back to 1986, these pictures capture a time before smartphones could record our every move.

As always, there were a few brave souls baring the brunt of the cold waves in nothing but swimtrunks.

The event also encourages fancy dress and plenty donned a costume. A spectacular Loch Ness Monster requiring two swimmers to keep it afloat was snapped in 1987. There were also a couple of well dressed gents sporting a full suit on their way to the waves.

The Christmas tradition has been ongoing since 1985 with Sidmouth Lifeboat and Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club on-hand just in case the water gets too choppy.

The annual event helps raise money for the Sidmouth branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution who collects money on the day and there was almost 450 swimmers for last year’s event.

