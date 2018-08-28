Plunge into the history of the Boxing Day swim

shs Boxing Day Swim 1994. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives Copyright 2002

We’ve delved into the archive to find pictures from Boxing Day swims gone by.

Dating back to 1986, these pictures capture a time before smartphones could record our every move.

As always, there were a few brave souls baring the brunt of the cold waves in nothing but swimtrunks.

The event also encourages fancy dress and plenty donned a costume. A spectacular Loch Ness Monster requiring two swimmers to keep it afloat was snapped in 1987. There were also a couple of well dressed gents sporting a full suit on their way to the waves.

The Christmas tradition has been ongoing since 1985 with Sidmouth Lifeboat and Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club on-hand just in case the water gets too choppy.

The annual event helps raise money for the Sidmouth branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution who collects money on the day and there was almost 450 swimmers for last year’s event.

Battling it out on the beach at the Sidmouth boxing day swim. Ref shs 8783-53-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife Battling it out on the beach at the Sidmouth boxing day swim. Ref shs 8783-53-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Ronnie Moore and his daughters Lucy and Rosie were disappointed that the boxing day swim had been cancelled due to the weather. Ref shs 8670-53-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife Ronnie Moore and his daughters Lucy and Rosie were disappointed that the boxing day swim had been cancelled due to the weather. Ref shs 8670-53-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

The swimmers from the Scouts and Post Office brough with them a smoke breathing dragon. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 8563-52-13SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk The swimmers from the Scouts and Post Office brough with them a smoke breathing dragon. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 8563-52-13SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Kieran Davies at the Sidmouth Boxing day swim. Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 5842-52-11TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24 Kieran Davies at the Sidmouth Boxing day swim. Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 5842-52-11TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

David Hall with Richard,William and Bernard Holland at the Sidmouth Boxing day swim. Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 5848-52-11TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24 David Hall with Richard,William and Bernard Holland at the Sidmouth Boxing day swim. Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 5848-52-11TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

