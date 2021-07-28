Public open gardens event cancelled due to Covid

Published: 7:53 PM July 28, 2021

Sidmouth in Bloom has announced the cancellation of its planned three-day open gardens event due to Covid.

In a letter to participants, organisers Peter Endersby and Lynette Talbot said: “I am sorry to have to tell you that we have cancelled the proposed six open gardens this weekend due to an outbreak of Covid adjacent to or very near to two of our gardens.

“The garden owners have worked hard to prepare for the event and we know that a lot of people will be disappointed with this decision but we feel that this is best for all involved. A lot of plans have been made over the pandemic in the hope that things will improve. We are planning to have an open gardens event next Spring when, once again, residents and visitors can enjoy what we have to offer. We are still running the town's own floral competition event with awards in the autumn.

“Our volunteers have worked hard in their 'pod' to help get the town's parks and gardens up to scratch. The RHS South West Judges visited recently and we have submitted an entry in the UK wide competition.

“We hope that all this has created and will continue to contribute to the wellbeing for all in these difficult times.”

The gardens were due to run from Saturday, July 31 to Monday, August 2.